Market valuation of 8 of 10 most valued firms decline by Rs 2.08 lakh crore

Mumbai: The combined market valuation of 8 of the top-10 most valued firms declined by Rs 2,08,207.93 crore last week. Last week, BSE Sensex eroded 1,449 points or 1.92 per cent. It rose by 75.71 points or 0.10 per cent to settle at 73,961.31 on Friday, snapping a five-day losing streak.

The top losers were Reliance Industries, TCS, Infosys, ITC, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank. The gainers were HDFC Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) . Market capitalisation or market cap (m-cap) is the total value of a company’s stock. It is calculated by multiplying the stock price by the number of its outstanding shares.

The market capitalisation of Reliance Industries plunged by Rs 67,792.23 crore to Rs 19,34,717.12 crore, while m-cap of TCS declined by Rs 65,577.84 crore to Rs 13,27,657.21 crore. The valuation of Infosys slumped by Rs 24,338.1 crore to Rs 5,83,860.28 crore, and that of ITC went lower by Rs 12,422.29 crore to Rs 5,32,036.41 crore.

Mcap of LIC dropped by Rs 10,815.74 crore to Rs 6,40,532.52 crore, while HUL’s valuation eroded by Rs 9,680.31 crore to Rs 5,47,149.32 crore. Bharti Airtel’s mcap fell by Rs 9,503.31 crore to Rs 7,78,335.40 crore, and that of ICICI Bank dipped by Rs 8,078.11 crore to Rs 7,87,229.71 crore.

Also Read: Acer launches TravelMate and Chromebook Plus Spin laptops: Details

However, mcap of HDFC Bank climbed Rs 10,954.49 crore to Rs 11,64,083.85 crore. SBI added Rs 1,338.7 crore, taking the market valuation to Rs 7,40,832.04 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm from the top-10 pack, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, SBI, LIC, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.