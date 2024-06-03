Massive fire breaks out in 4 coaches of express train: Details

New Delhi: Four coaches of the Taj Express train caught fire in southeast Delhi’s Sarita Vihar on Monday. ‘We received a call at 4.24 pm regarding the fire in four coaches of the Taj Express train. Eight fire tenders were pressed into service and efforts to douse the blaze are underway,’ a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

No reports of any casualties have been received so far. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details awaited.