Meta removes over 17 million objectionable content from Facebook, Instagram in India

Mumbai: Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram has removed over 11.6 million pieces of objectionable content across thirteen policies for Facebook and 5.54 million of similar content across 12 policies for Instagram in India in April.

‘Of the other 7,147 reports where specialised review was needed, we analysed content as per our policies and took action on 4,303 complaints in total. The remaining 2,844 grievances were reviewed but may not have been actioned,’ Meta said in a statement.

In April, Meta received 12,924 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism for Instagram. The company provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 5,941 cases. For the remaining 6,983 reports, Meta analysed all the content closely and took action against 3,206 complaints in total.

Also Read: UPI transactions touch new all-time high in May

‘We measure the number of pieces of content (such as posts, photos, videos or comments) we take action for going against our standards. Taking action could include removing a piece of content from Facebook or Instagram or covering photos or videos that may be disturbing to some audiences with a warning,’ said Meta.

These actions were taken to combat abuse in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021. According to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, all digital and social media platforms working in India and having a cluster of more than 50 lakh customers must release a monthly compliance. The compliance report should provide the details of customer complaints received by the firms and the actions taken by the team against such reports.