NHAI Implements 5% Toll Tax Increase

Motorists traveling on national highways and expressways will face increased toll charges as the NHAI implements a five percent hike across India, aiming to bolster revenue. Toll rates are adjusted annually to accommodate inflation, and the revision, postponed during the election period, takes effect from June 3, as confirmed by a senior NHAI official.

The five percent increase translates to higher costs for commuters, with toll fees rising accordingly. For instance, a trip that previously cost Rs 1,000 will now amount to Rs 1,050 after the charges revision, impacting approximately 1,100 toll plazas nationwide, including major routes like the Delhi-Meerut Highway and Eastern Peripheral Highway.

The adjustment follows guidelines outlined in the National Highway Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, with about 855 user fee plazas scattered across India’s extensive national highway network. Over the past decade, India has invested substantially in expanding its national highways, now stretching over 146,000 km, positioning the country as home to the world’s second-largest road network. Toll taxes are applicable for vehicle drivers using specified interstate expressways, national, and state highways under NHAI jurisdiction, while pedestrians and two-wheelers are exempt from such charges.