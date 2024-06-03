Stock Market: Indian share markets end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher on June 3 after exit poll results predicting a significant win for the BJP-led NDA. BSE Sensex settled at 76,468.78, up 2,507.47 points or 3.39 percent. NSE Nifty ended at 23,263.90, up 733.20 points or 3.25 percent.

About 2205 shares advanced, 1318 shares declined, and 100 shares unchanged. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 275, and those that hit a 52-week low was 63. In addition, 354 stocks traded in lower circuit, while 303 hit the upper circuit.

Also Read: Kawasaki launches Ninja ZX-4RR in India: Price, Features

Top gainers were Adani Ports, NTPC, SBI, Power Grid Corp and ONGC. Top losers were Infosys, LTIMindtree, HCL Technologies, Nestle and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

All the sectoral indices ended higher with capital goods, PSU Bank, oil & gas, power and realty up 5-8 percent. The BSE midcap index rose 3.5 percent while smallcap index added 2 percent.