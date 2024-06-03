Suriya Commences Shooting for Kartik Subbaraj’s Movie

Actor Suriya has embarked on the filming journey for his 44th movie, helmed by director Karthik Subbaraj, known for his work on “Jigarthanda DoubleX.” Co-starring Pooja Hegde, the film commenced its shooting schedule on Sunday. Suriya took to his official social media page to share the news, posting a video from the film set captioned, “Lights! Camera!! Action!!! #LoveLaughterWar #AKarthikSubbarajPadam Shoot in progress… #Suriya44.” The movie also features Jayaram, Karunakaran, and Joju George in prominent roles.

Set to feature music by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna, and editing by Shafique Mohamed Ali, the film is a joint production between Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and Stone Bench Films. With an ensemble cast and a promising crew, the project has garnered significant attention and anticipation from fans eagerly awaiting updates on its progress.