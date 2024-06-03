Taiwan Athletics Open 2024: India win 7 medals

Taipei: In the Taiwan Athletics Open 2024, the Indian team bagged 7 medals. It includes 3 golds, 3 silvers and 1 bronze medal. In women’s Long Jump, Nayana James clinched the gold medal, registering the best jump of 6.43 metres . Sumire Hata of Japan won the silver, while Yu Jeongmi of South Korea won the bronze medal.

In Men’s 800 metres, India’s Ankesh Choudhary bagged the gold, clocking 1 minute 50.63 seconds, while compatriot Somnath Chouhan won the silver medal clocking 1 minute 50.88 seconds. Hussein Lorana of Philippines won the bronze medal.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price decline for fourth day in a row

In Men’s pole vault, Dev Meena won the silver medal. Yong Fu Huang of Chinese Taipei also registered a leap of 5.10 metre. However, Yong won the gold medal courtesy of fewer fouls. Another Chinese Taipei athlete Huang Chen Chi took the bronze.

DP Manu in men’s Javelin throw clinched the gold medal with the best effort of 81.58 metres. In women’s 100 metre hurdles, Nithya Ramraj bagged the silver medal with a timing of 13.23 seconds. While, Vismaya V K won the bronze in the women’s 400m race.