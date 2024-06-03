Teen admits to being drunk during Pune Porsche crash: Report

A 17-year-old boy involved in a deadly Porsche crash in Pune has admitted to the police that he cannot recall the events of that night due to being drunk. Captured on video drinking before the accident and reportedly spending Rs 48,000 at a pub, the teenager is currently held in an observation home. The Juvenile Justice Board is considering a police request to try him as an adult. During questioning, he stated his inability to remember the night of the incident, and police are attempting to recover the original blood sample, which was allegedly swapped to protect him.

Multiple FIRs have been filed following the accident, revealing a scheme to shield the teenager. Cases include the crash itself, serving alcohol to a minor, and the boy’s father allowing him to drive without a license. The boy’s grandfather faces charges of kidnapping and threatening the family’s driver, while the parents are accused of attempting to destroy evidence. Additionally, two doctors from Sassoon Hospital have been arrested for allegedly exchanging blood samples to alter the report.

The fatal accident claimed the lives of engineers Ashwini Kostha and Aneesh Awadhiya, sparking national outrage. Despite the severity of the incident, the teen was granted bail within 15 hours under controversial conditions, including writing a 300-word essay, 15 days of work with traffic police, psychiatric treatment, and counseling for his drinking habit. The boy’s mother, who was implicated in the blood sample swap, denies trying to protect her son, claiming doctors took her sample without a clear explanation.