Tractor-Trolley Accident in MP’s Rajgarh: 13 Dead, 15 Injured

Thirteen people, including four children, died and 15 were injured after their tractor-trolley overturned late Sunday night in Piplodhijad, located in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district. Rajgarh Collector Harsh Dikshit informed PTI that of the injured, 13 have been admitted to the district hospital while two, suffering from head and chest wounds, have been rushed to Bhopal for advanced care. He added that the death toll is unlikely to rise as the two severely injured individuals are out of danger.

The victims were part of a marriage party that had traveled from neighboring Rajasthan, according to local residents. The tragic accident has left the community in shock, with emergency services and local authorities responding swiftly to the scene. The cause of the accident is being investigated, and the families of the victims are being supported through this difficult time.