World Boxing Olympic Qualifiers 2024: India’s Jasmine Lamboria, Amit Pangal secure Paris Olympics quotas

Bangkok: In Boxing, India’s Jasmine Lamboria and Amit Pangal have secured the Paris Olympic quotas. Amit Pangal defeated Liu Chuang of China by ‘5-0’ in the men’s 51 kg quarter-final at the World Boxing Qualifiers in Bangkok, Thailand. Jasmine Lamboria defeated Marine Camara of Mali by ‘5-0’ in the women’s 57 kg quarter-final.

Besides Amit and Jasmine, four other Indian boxers have also qualified for the Paris Olympics so far. This includes Nishant Dev, Nikhat Zareen, Preeti Pawar and the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain.

Another Indian boxer, Sachin Sivach failed to qualify for the upcoming Olympics, as he faced a defeat against the Kyrgyz boxer Munarbek Seiitbek Uulu in the men’s 57 kg.

Also Read: YouTuber Sanju Techy to be booked after RTO complaint over car swimming pool

At the Thailand meet, three quotas are up for grabs in the women’s 60kg, men’s 57kg and men’s 80kg divisions. The men’s 63.5kg and 71kg divisions each have five quotas on offer while the remaining nine categories have four each.

Indian boxers drew a blank at the first World Boxing Qualification Tournament held in Busto Arsizio, Italy in March.