YouTuber Sanju Techy to be booked after RTO complaint over car swimming pool

Popular YouTuber Sanju Techy (TS Sanju) from Kalavoor is facing legal action after creating a swimming pool inside a car and driving it recklessly. The Mannancherry police decided to book him following a complaint from the Motor Vehicle Department’s Enforcement wing. The Road Transport Officer (RTO) has requested an investigation into Sanju’s involvement in similar traffic rule violations. Additionally, the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) will submit a report on Sanju’s dangerous stunt to the Alappuzha First-Class Judicial Magistrate Court and the High Court, which has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident.

On May 29, the MVD took stringent action against Sanju and his friends, Sooryanarayanan (29), Abhilash Gopi (28), and Stanley Christopher (28), for violating various traffic rules. They were booked under six offenses, including dangerous driving, and the vehicle’s registration certificate was suspended. Sanju’s video, showing the modified car with a pool inside and water leaking into the driver’s seat during a traffic jam, went viral on social media, prompting widespread criticism and legal repercussions.

The video posted on Sanju’s YouTube channel depicted him and his friends enjoying the pool in the car’s rear seat. The water eventually leaked into the driver’s seat, causing further hazards. Following the backlash, Sanju was summoned by the MVD and appeared before the Enforcement Road Transport Officer on May 29. The incident highlights the serious consequences of such reckless behavior and the authorities’ efforts to enforce traffic safety laws.