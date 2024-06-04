2024 LS Results: Jailed Khalistani Separatist Amritpal Singh Leads

Amritpal Singh, a pro-Khalistan leader currently jailed in Assam, is leading in early trends for Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Despite running as an Independent candidate, Singh is ahead by over 62,000 votes, surpassing Congress’s Kulbir Singh Zira, according to the latest Election Commission data. Singh, the leader of Waris Punjab De, was imprisoned last year under the National Security Act after a violent incident involving a mob attacking a police station in protest of a supporter’s arrest. His popularity remains strong, as reflected in the current election results.

In the 2019 election, the Khadoor Sahib seat was won by Congress’s Jasbir Singh Gill. This year’s contest features Amritpal Singh, Kulbir Singh Zira of Congress, Akali Dal’s Virsa Singh Valtoha, and AAP’s Laljit Singh Bhullar. At present, AAP holds the third position, while Congress is trailing in fourth. Despite initial hesitation, Amritpal Singh decided to contest the polls due to strong community urging, as stated by his father Tarsem Singh. Khadoor Sahib holds significant religious and cultural importance as a ‘Panthic’ seat.

The Akali Dal, another Panthic party in the race, suggested that Singh’s candidacy might be an attempt to resolve his legal issues. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal questioned Singh’s legitimacy, stating, “How can a person who wore a ‘chola’ and partook ‘amrit’ just a year ago represent the ‘panth’ over a 103-year-old party with a consistent track record of safeguarding ‘panthic’ values?” Badal’s remarks highlighted the party’s skepticism regarding Singh’s candidacy and its implications for Panthic representation.