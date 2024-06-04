Amit Shah Wins Gandhinagar Seat Again in 2024 Lok Sabha Election

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emerged victorious in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency during the 2024 general elections. The seat witnessed a total of 14 candidates vying for the mandate this year, a slight decrease from the 17 candidates in 2019, 18 in 2014, and 19 in the 2009 elections.

Shah faced stiff competition from Sonal Patel, a Congressman, in the electoral battle. The counting process for Gujarat’s 25 Lok Sabha seats commenced at 8 a.m., and Shah secured a resounding win. In the 2019 elections, he had triumphed with an impressive margin of over 5.57 lakh votes. The seat was previously held by BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani, and Shah is now set to serve a second term representing Gandhinagar.

Notably, in 1996, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee also clinched victory in this constituency. However, Vajpayee eventually chose to retain the Lucknow seat in Uttar Pradesh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already secured 25 out of 26 seats in Gujarat, facing no significant opposition. Having governed the state for over two decades, the BJP’s dominance remains unchallenged. While the party is still short of an overall majority in the Lok Sabha, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has crossed the halfway mark. The unexpected trends in the parliamentary elections have caught political observers by surprise .