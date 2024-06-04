Andhra Pradesh Results: Naidu’s TDP Leads, YSR Congress Trails with 10 Seats

As vote counting progresses in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is leading in 35 assembly seats, while the ruling YSR Congress has been reduced to just 10 seats out of the 175 segments. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is leading in the Pulivendula Assembly by 1,888 votes over his TDP rival Ravi after the first round. In the Mangalagiri Assembly seat, TDP leader Nara Lokesh is ahead of his YSRCP rival M Lavanya by over 4,000 votes.

Regarding the Lok Sabha seats, TDP is leading in 13 seats, Janasena in four, and YSRCP in two out of the total 25 segments. Notably, Andhra BJP chief D Purandeswari is leading in the Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha seat by 22,010 votes over her YSRCP rival G Srinivas. In Telangana’s Lok Sabha elections, a close contest is unfolding with Congress leading in five seats and BJP in four. The BRS has two candidates leading, and in Hyderabad, AIMIM candidate Asaduddin Owaisi is leading against BJP’s Madhavi Latha.

Local reports indicate BJP candidates are ahead in Adilabad, Karimnagar, and Malkajgiri. The vote counting began at 8 am, with elections for the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state held in a single phase on May 13. The tight races and significant leads reflect a dynamic and competitive electoral landscape in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.