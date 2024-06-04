Central forces to remain in unrest-ridden Bengal until June 19

The situation in West Bengal remains tense following the murder of a BJP worker and the imposition of prohibitory orders in several areas. The Election Commission has deployed additional Central Armed Police to curb post-poll violence, with a three-tier security measure in place at every counting center.

In Kaliganj, a man was shot and hacked to death allegedly by Trinamool activists. The incident occurred while he was having tea at a local shop near his house. BJP candidate Amrita Roy expressed shock and condemned the act, highlighting the brutality of the incident.

Sandeshkhali witnessed further unrest as women protested and prevented the entry of Central forces, police, and RAF to arrest a person linked to the previous day’s violence. Fresh trouble erupted when police conducted raids in the area, leading to clashes with the women who claimed they were beaten up. In separate incidents, CPM workers were attacked in Jadavpur constituency, and blasts were reported in Barrackpore constituency.