Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up sharply

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price edged higher in Kerala on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Yellow metal price is gaining after one week. Thus, gold price crossed Rs 53,000 mark. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 53,440, up by Rs 560 per 8 gram. In the last four days, yellow metal prices declined by Rs 800 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight decrease on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7349.9 per gram down by Rs.449. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6732.5 per gram down by Rs.411. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.57%,.whereas in the last month it has been -2.85%. The cost of silver is Rs.90400.0 per kg down by Rs.2230 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), opened flat at Rs 72,160 per 10 gram down by 0.06% or Rs 43. Silver futures is trading at Rs 92,099/kg, up 0.07% or Rs 66. Gold futures settled at Rs72,203 per 10 gram with a gain of 0.51% and silver futures contract settled at Rs92,033 per kilogram with a gain of 0.51% on Monday.

In the international markets, US gold futures settled at $2,369.30 per troy ounce up by 0.92% and silver futures settled at $30.784 per troy ounce, up by 0.75%.