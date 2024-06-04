Congress Hits 100 in Early Trends, Poised for Best Tally Since 2014

The Congress is poised to win over 100 Lok Sabha seats, a significant increase from the 44 seats won in 2014 and 52 in the 2019 elections. In comparison, the party, while leading the United Progressive Alliance, secured 206 seats in the 2009 elections.

The INDIA Bloc, led by the Congress and formed last June to prevent Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance from securing a third term, was leading in 212 seats by 10 am. As vote counting began this morning with postal ballots, the ruling party quickly surpassed the 272-seat majority mark, with the NDA ahead in 290 seats.

The Congress, under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership in 2014, suffered a severe defeat due to the “Modi wave,” losing 162 seats and about 9.3% of the vote. The BJP dominated the Hindi heartland states, securing 336 of the 543 seats nationally, with 282 won by the party alone. In 2019, the BJP extended its lead to 303 seats independently and 353 with allies. The Hindi belt remained crucial, delivering significant victories in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh. Despite another poor performance under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, winning only six seats independently and seven with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Gandhi resigned as Congress President, refusing to reconsider despite opposition from loyalists.