CPI(M) Leader Shailaja Trails in Vadakara Lok Sabha Seat

K.K. Shailaja, the prominent Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and former Kerala Health Minister, is currently trailing in the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency. According to the Election Commission’s latest update at 12:10 p.m., Shailaja is behind Congress candidate and Palakkad MLA Shafi Parambil by a margin of 53,424 votes. Vadakara was considered a stronghold for the ruling Communist party in the state, making this result unexpected.

In a strategic move, the Congress party fielded Shafi in Vadakara after relocating sitting candidate K. Muralidharan to Thrissur. However, Muralidharan is also facing a tough battle, currently in third place in Thrissur, trailing behind BJP’s Suresh Gopi by 64,954 votes.

As the counting continues, the Congress is leading in 12 out of 20 seats in Kerala. The Muslim League holds two seats, while the CPI(M) and BJP each have two. Additionally, the Kerala Congress and RSP have secured one seat each.