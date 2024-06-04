Election Results 2024 Live: NDA Nears 300 Seats; INDIA Bloc Surpasses Exit Polls with 222 Leads

The BJP-led NDA is leading in around 300 seats, while the INDIA bloc has surpassed exit poll predictions with leads in over 227 seats as the counting progresses for 542 seats on June 4.

The vote counting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 started at 8 am, with a keen focus on whether exit poll predictions will hold true and if Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will secure a historic third consecutive term. To form a government at the center, a party or coalition needs at least 272 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats. With one seat, Surat, already won by the NDA unopposed, votes for the remaining 542 seats are being counted today.

If the NDA wins under Narendra Modi’s leadership, he will become the first Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to win three straight terms. Most exit polls predicted a smooth victory with over 350 seats for the NDA, with some like India Today-My Axis India, India TV-CNX, and News24-Todays Chanakya forecasting over 400 seats for the ruling coalition. While the BJP is confident and has celebrations planned, the Opposition’s INDIA bloc has dismissed the exit polls.