French Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna- Matthew Ebden enter quarter-finals

Paris: In Tennis, India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian companion Matthew Ebden have advanced to the men’s doubles quarter-finals of the French Open Tennis. The second-seeded, Indian- Australian duo defeated another Indian N. Sriram Balaji and Miguel Ángel Reyes-Varela of Mexico, 6-7, 6-3, 7-6, in the Super Tie-breaker.

Bopanna and Ebden will take on the tenth seeded, Sander Gillé and Joran Vliegen of Belgium in the Quarter-final.