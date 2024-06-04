ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India Vs Ireland: Possible playing XI

New York: On Wednesday, June 5, 2024 India will kick start their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign. India will face Ireland in the eighth group-stage match of the tournament. The game is scheduled at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Probable Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Ben White

India Vs Ireland Head-to-Head

Total Matches: 7

India: 7

Ireland: 0

No Result: 0