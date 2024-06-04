Lok Sabha Election 2024: In Amethi, BJP’s Smriti Irani faces setback

Lucknow: Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani is trailing in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi constituency by a margin of 1,20,461 votes. Kishori Lal, a Gandhi family loyalist, is leading in the constituency. Amethi went to the polls in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections and recorded a voter turnout of 54.15%.

Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi in 2019 in the Lok Sabha election. Amethi is a stronghold of the Gandhi family. The BJP leader had secured a vote share of 49.71%, while Rahul Gandhi managed to get 43.86%. In 2014, as well, Smriti Irani had given a close scare to the Congress leader as her vote share was 34.39%, while Rahul Gandhi secured 46.72%.Rahul Gandhi, who had represented Amethi for three consecutive terms from 2004 to 2019, opted not to contest from the seat this time.

Before Rahul Gandhi was elected, his uncle Sanjay Gandhi, father Rajiv Gandhi, and mother Sonia Gandhi, among others, represented the Amethi Lok Sabha seat.

The general elections were held in India in 7 phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. This was the largest-ever election in history, surpassing the previous election, lasting 44 days, second only to the 1951–52 Indian general election. The legislative assembly elections in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim were held simultaneously with the general election, along with the by-elections for 25 constituencies in 12 legislative assemblies.

The first phase of voting was held on April 19, the second phase was on April 26, the third on May 7, the fourth on May 13, the fifth on May 20, and the sixth on May 25. The seventh phase of voting was held on June 1.

Earlier the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that India set a world record with 642 million voters participating in the general elections. This includes a historic 312 million women voters.

In the 2024 election, the BJP, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, is seeking a third consecutive term in office. Meanwhile, the Opposition has come together under the INDIA bloc to challenge the ruling party.