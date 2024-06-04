Lok Sabha Election 2024: List of states that supported BJP-led NDA

New Delhi: Several states in the country have continued to support Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the general elections. These include Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh. BJP-led NDA has won majority of seats in these states.

Full list:

Uttarakhand

The BJP had won all the 5 seats in Uttarakhand in 2019 Lok Sabha Election. the saffron party seems to have retained the favoured party status in the hilly state in 2024 by leading in all 5 seats.

Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP had won in 23 of 29 seats in 2019. Despite over 1.4 lakh NOTA votes being registered in Indore, BJP seems to be leading in the state’s all 29 seats. The Congress has not managed to lead in a single seat in the state.

Chhattisgarh

In 2019, BJP had won 6 of the 11 Lok Sabha seats from this state. In 2024, BJP leads in 10 seats, while Congress leads in 1.

Himachal Pradesh

BJP had won 3 of the 4 Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh, with Pratibha Singh being elected in the Mandi seat. BJP leader and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is contesting from Mandi Lok Sabha seat for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. According to latest trends, BJP continues to lead in all 4 seats.

Gujarat

BJP won all 26 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. In 2024, BJP continues to lead in 23 seats, while Congress leads in 2 seats. Surat was won by BJP, unopposed.

Assam

BJP had won 9 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, during the previous Lok Sabha elections. In 2024, BJP continues to lead in 9 seats as well, while Congress leads in 3 seats.

Arunachal Pradesh

The BJP had won both Lok Sabha seats in 2019. Further in the recently concluded Assembly elections, BJP won. In 2024, maintains the lead in 2 Lok Sabha seats.

Tripura

Tripura with two Lok Sabha seats had favoured BJP in the 2019 general elections. In 2024, they voters in Tripura seemed to have retained their loyalty for the saffron party.

Haryana

BJP had won 8 Lok Sabha seats out of 11 in Haryana in 2019 general elections. In 20245, BJP is leading in 5 seats, while Congress is leading in 5.

Jharkhand

In Jharkhand, BJP leads in 9 seats, while JMM and Congress has managed to lead in 2 seats each. In 2019, BJP had won 12 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand.

Karnataka

For Karnataka, BJP faced a defeat in the state Assembly elections, bringing Congress to power in the state. BJP had won 26 of 28 Lok Sabha seats in 2019. In 2024, BJP is leading in 16 seats, while Congress is leading in 10 seats.

Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, BJP usurped the incumbent Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state Assembly elections in 2023. In 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP is leading in 14 seats, while Congress is leading in 8 seats. In 2019, BJP had won 20 of the 25 seats from the state.