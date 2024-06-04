Lok Sabha Election 2024: Manoj Tiwari leads Kanhaiya Kumar by over 1.32 lakh votes

New Delhi: The North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency went to polls in the sixth phase of voting on May 25, along with the six other constituencies in Delhi. BJP’s two-time sitting MP Manoj Tiwari is facing former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar of the Congress.

As per latest reports, Kanhaiya Kumar gets over 5 lakh votes, but Manoj Tiwari in front. Kanhaiya Kumar is still trailing Manoj Tiwari of the BJP by 1.25 lakh votes, who crossed the 6.5 lakh mark.

The general elections were held in India in 7 phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. This was the largest-ever election in history, surpassing the previous election, lasting 44 days, second only to the 1951–52 Indian general election. The legislative assembly elections in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim were held simultaneously with the general election, along with the by-elections for 25 constituencies in 12 legislative assemblies.

The first phase of voting was held on April 19, the second phase was on April 26, the third on May 7, the fourth on May 13, the fifth on May 20, and the sixth on May 25. The seventh phase of voting was held on June 1.

Earlier the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that India set a world record with 642 million voters participating in the general elections. This includes a historic 312 million women voters.

In the 2024 election, the BJP, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, is seeking a third consecutive term in office. Meanwhile, the Opposition has come together under the INDIA bloc to challenge the ruling party.