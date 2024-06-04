Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins from Varanasi for 3rd time

New Delhi: The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election 2024 began at 8 am on Tuesday, June 4. A party or a coalition needs to win at least 272 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats to be in power at the centre. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA is leading on 294 seats, while the INDIA bloc is ahead on 228 seats. Narendra Modi has became the first Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to win three straight terms after this victory.

On 23 May 2019, when the previous general elections results were announced, the BJP-led NDA coalition was voted back to power with an overwhelming majority. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA secured a total of 353 seats, whereas the UPA won 93. Out of these, the BJP claimed 303 seats, and the Congress secured 52.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat for the third time. Modi defeated Congress candidate Ajay Rai by PM by a margin of 1,52,513.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s winning margin in this Uttar Pradesh seat has witnessed a massive dip this time. compared to the 2019 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections. In 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, PM Modi had won the 2019 Lok Sabha polls by a margin of 4,79,505 votes (45.2%). In 2019, Modi bagged 674, 664 votes (62.32 per cent vote share). Ajay Rai, who was also in the fray, could secure only 152,548 votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, he won by a margin of 3,71,784 votes (36.14 %). In 2014 general elections, Modi bagged 581,022 over his closest rival Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal who secured 209,238 votes.

Varansi voted in the last phase of the elections on June 1 with 56.35 voters exercising their franchise. The constituency has five assembly segments—Rohaniya, Varanasi South, Varanasi North, Varanasi Cantt and Sevapuri. The BJP represent all these seats, except Rohaniya, in the Vidhan Sabha.