Lok Sabha Poll Results: Key Constituencies and Candidates to Watch

The crucial counting of ballots for the Lok Sabha polls begins on Tuesday, with most exit polls predicting a third consecutive term for Narendra Modi as prime minister, as the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is expected to secure a decisive majority. Key constituencies and candidates to watch include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, among others.

Several prominent figures are awaiting the election results. Union ministers like Piyush Goyal, Bhupender Yadav, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Dharmendra Pradhan, all Rajya Sabha members who contested the polls, are in the fray. Former chief ministers including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Basavaraj Bommai, Trivendra Singh Rawat from the BJP, and Digvijay Singh and Bhupesh Baghel from the Congress are also notable candidates.

Narendra Modi is vying for a record-equalling third term from Varanasi, facing Congress leader Ajay Rai. Amit Shah seeks re-election from Gandhinagar against Congress’s Sonal Patel. Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Rae Bareli and Wayanad, competing with BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh and CPI’s Annie Raja respectively. Shashi Tharoor is running for a fourth term from Thiruvananthapuram against Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Rajnath Singh is seeking a third term from Lucknow, while Akhilesh Yadav is contesting from Kannauj, with several other Yadav family members also running in the elections.