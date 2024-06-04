LS Results 2024: BJP, Congress Ready Celebrations with Sweets and Chole Bhature

Certain of their success in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP and Congress began their celebrations at their respective party headquarters even before the vote counting started. At the BJP office in Delhi, large quantities of poori and laddoos were being prepared in anticipation of a victory. Similarly, at the Congress headquarters, chhole bhature was being made to celebrate their expected success.

Despite the majority of exit polls predicting a decisive win for the BJP, boosting the party’s confidence, the opposition INDIA group remained optimistic, dismissing the exit poll results and asserting that the official results would favor them. The Lok Sabha elections were conducted in seven phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. Concurrently, assembly polls were also held in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that the general elections set a world record with 642 million voters participating, including a record-breaking 312 million women. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar highlighted this achievement in a press conference, noting that the number of voters in India was 1.5 times that of all G7 countries combined, making it a historic moment for the nation.