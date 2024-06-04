Mercedes-Benz launches GLC and C-Class in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Mercedes-Benz India has launched the revamped versions of its GLC SUV and C-Class sedan.The updated C-Class is available in three variants: the C 200 petrol, C 220d diesel, and the high-end C 300 AMG Line petrol. Meanwhile, the GLC comes in the 300 4MATIC and 220d 4MATIC versions.

Pricing for the 2024 GLC 300 4MATIC is set at Rs 75.90 lakh, with the GLC 220d 4MATIC priced at Rs 76.90 lakh. The refreshed C-Class models are listed at Rs 61.85 lakh for the C 200, Rs 62.85 lakh for the C 220d, and Rs 69 lakh for the C 300 AMG Line. These prices are exclusive of taxes.

The new C-Class features AMG Line styling, both exterior and interior, along with a ‘Night Package’, digital lights, a comfort package, augmented reality navigation, blind-spot assistance, and a Burmester sound system. It is powered by the M254 petrol engine, delivering 254bhp and 400 Nm of torque, significantly outperforming the C 200 and C 220d.

The C 200 and C 220d now come with climatized front seats, a 360-degree camera, fast-charging USB ports, digital key handover, and adaptive high beam assist. Additionally, a new Sodalite Blue exterior color option is available for these models.