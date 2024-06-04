Ponnani 2024 Election Results : Samadani (Muslim League) vs. Hamza (CPM)

Ponnani has long been a stronghold for the Muslim League, a trend that predates the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Ponnani constituency, encompassing seven Assembly segments—Tirurangadi, Tanur, Tirur, Kottakkal, Thavanur, Ponnani, and Thrithala—is classified as a General seat. The IUML and IND are the primary parties competing in this constituency.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Ponnani is witnessing a vibrant political contest. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has nominated Abdusammad Samadani, who served in the Rajya Sabha from 1994 to 2006 and won the 2021 Malappuram by-election with a significant majority of 114,692 votes. The CPM has put forward KS Hamza, the former state head of the League, running as a general independent candidate. Additionally, Niveditha Subramaniam is representing the BJP in this high-stakes election.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, ET Mohammed Basheer of the UDF coalition, specifically the Muslim League, achieved a landslide victory in Ponnani with a majority of 193,273 votes. Basheer garnered 521,824 votes, making up 51.30% of the total 1,017,366 votes cast. His nearest rival, PV Anwar from the LDF, received 328,551 votes, while BJP’s VT Rama secured 110,603 votes. Other notable candidates included SDPI’s advocate KC Naseer with 18,124 votes and independent PA Sameera with 16,288 votes.