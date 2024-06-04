Rahul Gandhi exceeds Sonia’s 2019 victory margin

Rahul Gandhi, is on track to achieve a resounding victory in the Rae Bareli constituency of Uttar Pradesh. Surpassing his mother Sonia Gandhi’s victory margin in the 2019 elections, Rahul Gandhi has garnered an impressive lead over his closest opponent, BJP candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh, with over 2.62 lakh votes. It is worth noting that Singh currently holds a ministerial position in the government of Yogi Adityanath.

In the previous elections, Sonia Gandhi, who had held the Rae Bareli seat since 2004, emerged victorious against Singh with a margin of 1.67 lakh votes. However, she decided not to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 and instead transitioned to the Rajya Sabha. Subsequently, Rahul Gandhi stepped in as the Congress candidate for Rae Bareli, aiming to continue the party’s stronghold in the constituency.

Prior to his candidacy in Rae Bareli, Rahul Gandhi had served as the Lok Sabha representative for Amethi from 2004 to 2019. Although he faced defeat in Amethi against BJP’s Smriti Irani in the recent elections, he managed to secure a second seat in Kerala, maintaining his status as a Member of Parliament. In the current elections, Rahul Gandhi is contesting from both Wayanad (Kerala) and Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh), and he is leading in both constituencies. In Wayanad, he has garnered over 3 lakh more votes than his closest opponent, Annie Raja of the CPM. Additionally, the Congress party is hopeful of reclaiming the Amethi seat from the BJP, with their candidate Kishori Lal trailing behind Smriti Irani by over 90,000 votes. As per the latest trends, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading in 291 seats, while the opposition INDIA bloc is ahead in 233 seats. Notably, the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance is also leading in Uttar Pradesh, presenting unexpected results in the state.