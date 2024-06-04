Rahul Gandhi Should Start a Gym, Tharoor an English Institute: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

On the eve of the Lok Sabha vote counting, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar took a sarcastic swipe at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor. Chandrasekhar suggested that Gandhi should consider a career in fitness, while Tharoor, his opponent in Thiruvananthapuram, should open an English institute. He remarked that the Congress party is filled with eloquent speakers who might need to explore new occupations following the election results.

Thiruvananthapuram is a key seat for the BJP in Kerala, where Chandrasekhar is contesting against Tharoor, who is aiming for a third term. Chandrasekhar emphasized that the people of India desire political leaders who can genuinely improve their lives, and he believes that neither Rahul Gandhi nor any other Congress members meet these expectations. He expressed confidence in the BJP’s prospects, citing favorable exit poll predictions that forecast a third consecutive term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chandrasekhar celebrated the historic nature of Modi’s potential third term, highlighting the increasing mandates in successive elections as a testament to the people’s approval of Modi’s governance and development efforts. In contrast, Tharoor dismissed the exit poll results as laughable and maintained that the INDIA bloc would secure over 295 seats. Tharoor affirmed his confidence in this outcome, based on discussions with the Congress president and other alliance members.