Simple yoga poses to ease neck pain

1. Neck Stretches: Gently tilt the head from side to side and forward and backward, feeling the stretch in the neck muscles.

2. Cat-Cow Stretch: On hands and knees, alternate between arching and rounding the back to release tension in the neck and spine.

3. Child’s Pose: Kneel on the mat, sit back on the heels, and extend arms forward, stretching the neck and spine.

4. Thread the Needle: From a tabletop position, thread one arm under the other, resting the side of the head on the mat to release tension in the neck.

5. Downward-Facing Dog: This full-body stretch can alleviate tension in the neck and shoulders.

6. Seated Forward Bend: Sit with legs extended and reach for the toes, promoting flexibility and reducing neck strain.

7. Supported Fish Pose: Lie on the back with a prop under the upper back to open the chest and relieve neck tension.

8. Supine Twist: Lying on the back, gently twist the lower body while keeping the shoulders grounded, releasing tension in the neck.

9. Bridge Pose: Lift the hips while lying on the back, engaging the core and stretching the neck and spine.

10. Fish Pose: Arch the back and lift the chest while lying on the mat, providing a deep stretch for the neck and throat.

These yoga poses, when practiced regularly, can help alleviate neck pain and improve overall flexibility and well-being. Always consult with a healthcare professional or a certified yoga instructor before starting a new exercise routine, especially if you have existing neck issues.