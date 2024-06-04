Stock Market: Indian equity markets end lower

Mumbai: Indian stock markets reported its worst session in more than four years on Tuesday. Indian equity benchmark indices lost more than 5 percent on June 4. As per market experts, this downfall was due to the voting trends on election results day showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alliance falling short of a predicted landslide victory.

BSE sensex settled at 72,079.05, down 4,389.73 points or 5.74 percent. NSE Nifty ended at 21,884.50, down 1,379.40 points or 5.93 percent.

About 331 shares advanced, 3093 shares declined, and 55 shares unchanged.The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 132, and those that hit a 52-week low was 290. In addition, 111 stocks traded in lower circuit, while 684 hit the upper circuit. 659 stocks trade in the lower circuit on the BSE.

Biggest losers included Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, ONGC, NTPC and SBI. Top gainers were HUL, Nestle, Britannia Industries, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Consumer Products.

Except FMCG, all other sectoral indices ended in the red with Realty, Telecom, Metal, Capital Goods, Oil & Gas, Power, PSU Bank down more than 10 percent each. BSE Midcap index shed 8 percent and smallcap index fell nearly 7 percent.