Sukhoi fighter jet of Indian Air Force crashes in field

Nashik: A Sukhoi SU-30 MKI fighter jet of Indian Air Force crashed at Wavi-Tushi village near Pimpalgaon Baswant town, around 25 km from Nashik in Maharashtra. The jet was on a sortie. There were no casualties and both the pilots ejected safely before the aircraft hit ground.

The under-production Sukhoi Su-30MKI twinjet multirole air superiority fighter of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) may have crashed due to a technical glitch. Top military and air force officials and police have rushed to the crash site.

More details awaited.