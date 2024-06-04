Suresh Gopi takes Thrissur; BJP set to open account in Kerala

Suresh Gopi is leading the Thrissur campaign for the BJP in Kerala with a substantial lead of over 72,763 votes. His closest opponent is V S Sunilkumar from the LDF, while K Muraleedharan of the UDF is in third place. Suresh Gopi’s increased support is attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s frequent visits to the area. In the 2019 elections, Suresh Gopi secured an impressive 28.19% of the total votes, outperforming the previous election by 17%.

With such a significant lead, the BJP is likely to make history in Kerala by securing its first seat. Despite the unexpected entry of K Muraleedharan, current trends suggest that he may finish third, as V S Sunil Kumar trails behind in second place. Voter turnout this year was lower at 72.2% compared to 77.92% in 2019, reflecting the intense political landscape in Thrissur, Kerala.