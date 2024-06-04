Thrissur 2024 Election Results : UDF, LDF, BJP in Three-Way Contest

Thrissur has become a focal point for Kerala’s 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with recent developments adding to the intensity of the race. The unexpected announcement of the Congress candidate has heightened anticipation in the constituency. Known for its significant role in the 2019 general elections, Thrissur is once again a notable battleground, reflecting its importance in Kerala’s electoral landscape. The vote counting will commence at 8 am on Tuesday, June 4.

In the 2024 elections, Thrissur is set for a fiercely competitive contest. Initially, Congress workers campaigned for sitting MP TN Prathapan, but the dynamic changed dramatically when K Muraleedharan, the current Vadakara MP, was named the Congress candidate for Thrissur. On the BJP side, actor-politician Suresh Gopi is vying for a win in what is considered one of the BJP’s most promising constituencies in Kerala. The Left Front has strengthened its position by nominating VS Sunil Kumar, a prominent CPI leader and former Minister of Agriculture in the first Pinarayi government.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Thrissur witnessed a vigorous contest between TN Prathapan of the Congress, Rajaji Mathew Thomas of the CPI, and Suresh Gopi of the BJP. Despite Suresh Gopi’s energetic campaign, TN Prathapan secured a decisive victory with a margin of 93,633 votes, receiving 415,089 votes out of 1,042,122 total votes cast. Rajaji Mathew Thomas obtained 321,456 votes, while Suresh Gopi garnered 293,822 votes. The voter turnout in Thrissur for 2019 was 77.94%.