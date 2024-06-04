‘Throw Mamaearth products in dustbin’: CEO responds

A social media user posted a photograph of Mamaearth products with a caption advising people to “immediately pick them up, throw them in the dustbin, and run away.” In response, Mamaearth CEO and co-founder Ghazal Alagh addressed the post on X (formerly Twitter). She expressed sympathy for the user’s apparent frustration, stating, “Just sorry you woke up with a lot of hate. I hope you feel better soon. I would have loved to address if there was a problem. But I couldn’t find any apart from you hopping onto a Twitter trend and finding a picture of the products.” Alagh reassured users of the quality of Mamaearth products, offering her personal guarantee and inviting anyone with concerns to contact her directly.

The user replied to Alagh’s response, asserting that the feedback was honest, not hateful. “Hey Ghazal, I’m glad that you finally woke up too. How is sharing honest feedback hateful? As I said, you guys can’t handle honest reviews. You are being defensive here, but I’m glad that you are ready to address the issue,” the user wrote. She emphasized that her experience was not unique, as others had expressed similar concerns about Mamaearth products.

She concluded by urging Alagh to pay attention to the feedback and problems reported by other consumers. “I have already shared my concerns and issues about the products. And I hope now you will listen to the concerns and problems of others like me and try to fix them,” she added.