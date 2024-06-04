UAE authority announces truck ban changes on key road

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced change in truck ban timings on a key road. The authority announced change in truck ban timings on a section of the Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road.

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed on the MBZ road stretch between Ras Al Khor St and Sharjah during these periods:

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2024: In Amethi, BJP’s Smriti Irani faces setback

From 6.30am to 8.30am

From 1pm to 3pm

From 5.30pm to 8pm

The ban applies on both directions of the road. Truck drivers are urged to use alternative routes, such as Emirates Road, or wait in truck rest stops during the ban.