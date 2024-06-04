WhatsApp bans more than 71 lakh accounts in India in April

Mumbai: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned social media messaging platform, has banned around 7,182,000 in India in April. 1,302,000 of these accounts were precautionary banned without any user reports. Meta has taken action over the accounts found violating its privacy policies.

The instant messaging platform has received 10,554 grievances from users in April. Out of these, WhatsApp took action on 6 reports. ‘Accounts Actioned’ refers to instances where remedial actions were taken based on user reports, involving either banning an account or restoring a previously banned one.

WhatsApp banned over 7.9 million accounts in India in March. The platform received a record 12,782 complaint reports that month, with 11 records “actioned.”

Also Read; ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India Vs Ireland: Possible playing XI

In its monthly compliance report, filed in accordance with the new Indian IT Rules 2021, WhatsApp noted it had also complied with two orders from India’s Grievance Appellate Committee.

These accounts were banned to combat abuse in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021. WhatsApp has more than 500 million users in India. According to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, all digital and social media platforms working in India and having a cluster of more than 50 lakh customers must release a monthly compliance. The compliance report should provide the details of customer complaints received by the firms and the actions taken by the team against such reports.

As per existing regulations, WhatsApp receives grievances from users via emails sent to [email protected] and via mail sent to the India Grievance Officer via post