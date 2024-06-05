Air Canada flight panic over bomb threat email

Panic erupted on an Air Canada flight to Toronto after Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport officials received an email on Tuesday night alleging a bomb was on board. The email, sent to the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) office at 10:50 PM, prompted immediate security measures. A senior police officer stated, “Following standard security procedures, a thorough inspection was conducted, and nothing suspicious was found.” The threat was ultimately deemed a hoax.

This incident follows a series of recent bomb threats targeting flights. Last week, a Paris-Mumbai Vistara flight carrying 306 passengers and crew received a handwritten note on an airsickness bag, threatening a bomb on board, according to media sources. This prompted heightened security and concern among passengers and airline officials.

Similarly, on Friday, a Delhi-Srinagar Vistara flight with 177 passengers received a bomb threat while mid-air. The flight safely landed in Srinagar, where all passengers and crew were evacuated without incident. These incidents have raised significant alarm and led to stringent security protocols to ensure passenger safety.