Air Canada to operate non-stop flights to this Indian city: Details

Toronto: Canada’s largest airline, Air Canada, has decided to expand its flight network to India. The air carrier will add 40 per cent more seat capacity beginning late October for the coming winter 2024-25 season.

Air Canada will operate 25 weekly flights with 7,400 seats each week this winter from Canada to India, comprising up to 11 weekly flights. These include flights from Toronto to Delhi and Mumbai, daily flights from Montreal to Delhi and daily flights to Delhi from Western Canada via London Heathrow.

It will also operate a non-stop flight from Canada to Mumbai, improved service from Western Canada to Delhi with the introduction of new daily flights over London’s Heathrow Airport and daily flights from Montreal to Delhi.The carrier will operate 25 weekly flights to India.

The Toronto-Mumbai flight, the only non-stop flight linking two of the largest cities in both countries, will be operated with Boeing 777-200LR aircraft, the release said. The Indian diaspora in Canada is about 1.8 million strong. There are another one million Non-Resident Indians living in the country.