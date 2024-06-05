Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi among top winners by largest margins | Full list

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, at least four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders achieved the largest victory margins. Indore MP Shankar Lalwani led with an impressive win of over 11.72 million votes. Home Minister Amit Shah, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and BJP Gujarat leader CR Patil each secured their constituencies by margins exceeding seven lakh votes. Notably, CR Patil, a three-term MP from Navsari in Gujarat, broke his previous record with a lead of 7,67,000 votes. Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Amit Shah followed with margins of over 7,96,000 and 7,37,000 votes, respectively. Congress’s Rakibul Hussain also led in Dhubri, Assam, by more than 7,36,000 votes.

Rahul Gandhi of the Congress party won both Raebareli and Wayanad constituencies with margins surpassing 3,50,000 votes each, exceeding his mother Sonia Gandhi’s previous margin in Raebareli. Additionally, BJP’s Hemang Joshi led by over 5,82,000 votes in Vadodara, and Mahesh Sharma was ahead by 5,57,000 votes in Noida. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) achieved a simple majority in the 543-member Lok Sabha, paving the way for Narendra Modi to be sworn in as prime minister for a record third term.

The election results, announced on June 4, showed that the NDA did not secure the landslide victory anticipated by most exit polls. According to the Election Commission of India, the NDA won 295 seats, while the opposition INDIA bloc defied predictions by securing 231 seats. A minimum of 272 seats is required to form a government at the Centre. Jawaharlal Nehru remains the only prime minister to have served three terms, holding office for over 16 years from 1947 to 1964, following Congress party victories in the general elections of 1951-52, 1957, and 1962.