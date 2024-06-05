Asus launches ROG Ally X: Specifications, Price

Mumbai: Asus ROG Ally X was launched globally at Computex 2024. The company first teased its successor to the Asus ROG Ally in April. The Asus ROG Ally X is available for pre-order and starts at $799 (roughly Rs. 66,000). It will go on sale in July 2024 and come bundled with a three-month free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

The handheld gaming PC features a 7-inch full-HD IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 7ms response time. The screen supports a peak brightness of 500 nits, 100 percent sRGB coverage, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It is also equipped with AMD’s FreeSync Premium that promises to reduce screen tearing.

The handheld gaming PC is powered by a 4nm AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, featuring a Zen 4 architecture with 8 cores. The chip is paired with an RDNA 3 iGPU and 24GB LPDDR5 RAM. The handheld PC also supports dual-channel memory. It is equipped with a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD and runs on Windows 11.

It gets a 2-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support and Smart Amplifier Technology. It also features Smart Amp Technology and AI noise cancellation. It has an in-built array microphone and sports a Hi-Res certification that comes into play when a headphone is connected.

The handheld gaming PC comes with a significantly larger 80Wh 4-cell Li-ion battery. It supports 65W charging via USB Type-C. In terms of connectivity, the Ally X gets a Thunderbolt 4 port with DisplayPort support, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a UHS-II microSD card reader. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.