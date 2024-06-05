Commodity Market: Gold price decline marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold declined marginally in Kerala. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 53,280, down by Rs 160 per 8 gram. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 560 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight increase on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7420 per gram up by Rs.701. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6796.8 per gram up by Rs.643.The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 0.96% whereas in the last month it has been -0.36%.The cost of silver is Rs.88930 per kg down by Rs.1470 per kg.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Full list of winners

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened flat at Rs 72,160 per 10 gram, down by 0.06% or Rs 43. Silver futures is trading at Rs 92,099/kg, up 0.07% or Rs 66. Gold August futures yesterday settled at Rs72,203 per 10 gram with a gain of 0.51% and silver futures settled at Rs92,033 per kilogram with a gain of 0.51%.

In the international markets, gold futures settled at $2,369.30 per troy ounce up by 0.92% and silver futures settled at $30.784 per troy ounce, up by 0.75%.