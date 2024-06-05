Debit, credit, and prepaid card transactions of this bank will be temporarily unavailable for two days: Details

Mumbai: India’s largest private sector bank, HDFC, has announced that all its debit, credit, and prepaid card transactions will be temporarily unavailable for a couple of days. Card transaction services will remain closed on June 4, 2024, from 12:30 AM to 2:30 AM and on June 6, 2024, from 12:30 AM to 2:30 AM.

The card transactions will be unavailable due to a prominent system upgrade. ‘HDFC Bank debit, credit, and prepaid card transactions will not be available on June 4, 2024, from 12:30 AM – 2:30 AM and on June 6 from 12:30 AM – 2:30 AM,’ said HDFC Bank.

HDFC has decided to schedule a system upgrade for its debit, credit, and prepaid card services on the following dates. This system update will temporarily affect the working of card services all over the country. Due to this system upgrade, all these card services will not work at the bank’s ATM, point of sale (swipe machines at stores), online payment gateway portal, or Netsafe transactions.

Apart from that, HDFC Bank recently announced that it will no longer be sending SMS alerts for UPI transactions below Rs 100 starting on June 25. However, the bank will continue to send a notification to the users for every UPI transaction. The bank has also stated that after June 25, users will only receive SMS notifications if they make a UPI payment of Rs 100 or more. Other than that, they will also be notified through their SMS if they receive Rs 500 or more via UPI.