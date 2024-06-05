Four 25-Year-Olds Elected as India’s Youngest MPs

In the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, four 25-year-old candidates have become India’s youngest MPs. Pushpendra Saroj and Priya Saroj, both from the Samajwadi Party, alongside Shambhavi Choudhary from the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Sanjana Jatav from Congress, secured their victories.

Shambhavi Choudhary, the daughter of Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary, won the Samastipur constituency, defeating Congress candidate Sunny Hazari, son of JD(U) minister Maheshwar Hazari. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spotlighted Shambhavi as the youngest NDA candidate during his campaign.

Pushpendra Saroj of the Samajwadi Party clinched the Kaushambi seat, defeating the incumbent BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar by 103,944 votes. Pushpendra is the son of Inderjit Saroj, a five-time MLA and former Uttar Pradesh Minister.

Priya Saroj, also from the Samajwadi Party, won the Machhlishahr seat by 35,850 votes against sitting BJP MP Bholanath. She is the daughter of Toofani Saroj, a three-time MP.

Sanjana Jatav emerged victorious in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur constituency, defeating BJP’s Ramswaroop Koli by 51,983 votes. Previously, she narrowly lost the 2023 Assembly elections to BJP’s Ramesh Khedi by just 409 votes. Sanjana is married to Kaptan Singh, a constable in the Rajasthan police.