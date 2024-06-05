French Open 2024: Jannik Sinner reaches Roland Garros semi-final, secures world no. 1 rank

Jannik Sinner reached his first French Open semi-final by defeating Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets on Tuesday, a victory that also earned him the world number one ranking. With a 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) win, Sinner is set for a potential semi-final clash against either Carlos Alcaraz or Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Australian Open champion will officially take the top spot next week following Novak Djokovic’s withdrawal from the tournament. Reflecting on his achievement, Sinner, 22, expressed both joy at becoming number one and disappointment over Djokovic’s injury, wishing him a speedy recovery.

Sinner’s rise to the top ranking was confirmed during his match as news of Djokovic’s injury-enforced withdrawal broke. This season has been stellar for Sinner, with victories at the Australian Open, Rotterdam Open, and Miami Open, alongside his maiden Grand Slam title in Melbourne. Despite his success, Sinner is focused on the ongoing tournament, noting his struggles in previous years and his happiness at reaching the semi-finals. His success marks a significant moment for Italian tennis, with nine Italian players currently in the world’s top 100, furthering the country’s golden era in men’s tennis.

Facing either Alcaraz or Tsitsipas, both formidable opponents, Sinner aims for his second consecutive major final. Dimitrov, the 10th seed from Bulgaria, reached his first Roland Garros quarter-final on his 14th attempt but was outmatched by Sinner’s strong performance. Sinner’s resilience shone through, particularly in the third set tie-break, capping off a memorable day for both himself and Italian tennis. With a remarkable 33-2 win-loss record this year, Sinner’s only defeats came against Alcaraz in the Indian Wells semi-finals and Tsitsipas in the Monte Carlo last four.