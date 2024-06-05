Historic Lok Sabha win; Warm welcome for Suresh Gopi in Thrissur

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing to celebrate its historic victory in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. Suresh Gopi, who played a significant role in the campaign, will be warmly welcomed in Thrissur today, raising future hopes for the BJP. Enthusiastic supporters, anticipated to number around four lakh from the district, will greet him. Despite challenges in other areas, Gopi’s campaign remained robust in Thrissur, securing support from six constituencies, including traditionally left-leaning areas like Manalur and Natika, while the UDF’s K Muraleedharan won in Guruvayur.

The BJP had high expectations that the combination of Suresh Gopi’s influence and the Modi wave would result in victory in Thrissur. These hopes were reinforced as soon as the vote counting began, surprising both BJP workers and opposition candidates. Traditionally dominated by left-leaning MLAs, the constituency saw six out of seven places supporting the BJP. The Thrissur assembly constituency alone delivered a significant majority for Gopi, with a winning margin of 14,117 votes. Additionally, the BJP achieved notable victories in UDF strongholds Ollur and Iringalakuda, where they secured majorities of 10,363 and 13,006 votes respectively.

Despite the Left candidate VS Sunil Kumar trailing behind Suresh Gopi in his own booth and panchayat, there were some gains for the opposition. Kumar garnered over 16,000 more votes compared to the previous election. In Guruvayur, where the Muslim minority forms the majority, K Muraleedharan led by 7,406 votes. To celebrate Suresh Gopi’s historic win, a grand reception is planned in Thrissur today, with a car rally from Nedumbassery culminating at Thrissur Swaraj Round. The BJP district leadership has organized a week-long celebration with rallies in seven constituencies, indicating widespread jubilation over the victory.