‘India will write chapter of big decisions in 3rd term’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on June 4 from the BJP headquarters in the capital after the vote count concluded. He expressed gratitude to the voters for electing the NDA to a third consecutive majority government, referring to this as a triumph for the “biggest democracy in the world.” Despite the BJP not securing the necessary 272 seats independently, Modi thanked the people for their support and emphasized the NDA’s assured victory. He praised the electorate’s faith in the BJP and NDA, calling it a victory for democracy.

Modi also congratulated Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar for their exceptional performances in their respective states. He highlighted the NDA’s sweeping success in states like Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh, where Assembly elections were also held. Modi noted that the Congress had been significantly defeated in these regions and announced that the BJP would form the government in Odisha for the first time, while also performing well in Odisha’s Lok Sabha polls. He mentioned the BJP’s historical return to power for a third consecutive term, a feat last achieved in 1962, and acknowledged the sacrifices made by party workers in Kerala, where the BJP won a seat.

PM Modi reiterated his commitment to working tirelessly for the nation’s progress, pledging to work 18 hours if the people worked 10. He assured that the third term would be marked by significant decisions, terming it “Modi’s Guarantee.” Modi also expressed appreciation for the Election Commission of India for managing such a large-scale election and commended the high voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir, which he saw as a rebuttal to those who seek to defame the nation. He saluted the people for their participation and enthusiasm in this landmark electoral victory.