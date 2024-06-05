IndiGo to operate flights to 10 new domestic and international destinations

Mumbai: The largest private air carrier in the country, IndiGo is planning to start flights to 10 new domestic and international destinations, including Mauritius, in the current financial year. The CEO of IndiGo, Pieter Elbers said this at the IATA World Air Transport Summit.

The airline has placed orders for 30 wide body A350-900 planes and has also announced plans to introduce business class seats by the end of this year. The airlines will launch 10 new domestic and international destinations, including Mauritius and a new point in Thailand.

Currently, IndiGo flies to 122 destinations, including 33 international ones. IndiGo, the country’s largest airline with a domestic market share of more than 61 per cent, has code share partnerships with various international carriers. The airline expects to receive its A321 XLR planes in the due course of 2025 and that will allow to operate longer flights.The carrier has a fleet of over 360 planes and an order book of more than 980 aircraft.